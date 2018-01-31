NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “City Game” podcast, hosts John Schmeelk and Steve Lichtenstein are joined by Jared Dubin from CBS. They discuss the trade deadline, Joakim Noah, Kristaps Porzingis, Frank Ntilikina and the Knicks’ direction, as well as clash over whether or not the Knicks should have pursued Kemba Walker.
Listen by clicking on the audio player above.
The “City Game” podcast is available on WFAN.com, Radio.com and iTunes.
Follow the hosts on Twitter at @Schmeelk and @SteveLichtenst1.