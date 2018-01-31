CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Train Carrying GOP Members Of Congress Hits Truck | Justice Dep't Says It Will Not Retry Sen. Bob Menendez
Filed Under:Dave Carlin, Garden City Park, Local TV

GARDEN CITY PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a driver who police said struck and killed a woman on Long Island.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Nassau Boulevard between Sixth and Seventh streets in Garden City Park.

Investigators said the 72-year-old woman, who lived around the corner, was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The search for the driver appears to be hampered by a lack of surveillance video on the block where it happened, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

Neighbors say the woman, who has not been officially identified, has grown children who do not live with her.

“It’s really scary, it’s pathetic,” said resident Barbara Niemeyer. “I just saw a lot of ambulances, a lot of cars. I saw an ambulance just speed by and I figured somebody was just taken away.”

“Very sad. It’s very sad,” said resident Marie Granberg.

Four years ago, the victim retired from a job as a human resources executive. She often walked her dog in the neighborhood but she was walking without her pet, likely to or from a nearby supermarket which was a common routine for her, Carlin reported.

Neighbors say Nassau Boulevard was very busy for the evening rush when the crash happened and said drivers often go well above the 30 mile per hour speed limit.

“I saw that all the time, that’s mad drivers — they really, really drive very careless,” said Granberg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch