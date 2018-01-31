GARDEN CITY PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a driver who police said struck and killed a woman on Long Island.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Nassau Boulevard between Sixth and Seventh streets in Garden City Park.

Investigators said the 72-year-old woman, who lived around the corner, was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The search for the driver appears to be hampered by a lack of surveillance video on the block where it happened, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

Neighbors say the woman, who has not been officially identified, has grown children who do not live with her.

“It’s really scary, it’s pathetic,” said resident Barbara Niemeyer. “I just saw a lot of ambulances, a lot of cars. I saw an ambulance just speed by and I figured somebody was just taken away.”

“Very sad. It’s very sad,” said resident Marie Granberg.

Four years ago, the victim retired from a job as a human resources executive. She often walked her dog in the neighborhood but she was walking without her pet, likely to or from a nearby supermarket which was a common routine for her, Carlin reported.

Neighbors say Nassau Boulevard was very busy for the evening rush when the crash happened and said drivers often go well above the 30 mile per hour speed limit.

“I saw that all the time, that’s mad drivers — they really, really drive very careless,” said Granberg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.