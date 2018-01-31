HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is proposing reinstating highway tolls and increasing the state gas tax to pay for improvements and maintenance to roads and bridges.
As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported, short-term, in order to stabilize the depleted special transportation fund in Connecticut, Malloy wants to raise the gasoline tax 7 cents per gallon. Long-term, he proposes electronic tolls.
Otherwise, $4.3 billion in transportation projects will remain on hold.
“Transportation is about far more than getting from point A to point B,” Malloy said. “It’s about building jobs and building our economy – today, tomorrow and well into the future. It’s about building livable, walkable communities where people want to be and people want to grow.
In addition, the governor wants the tax to go to the fund, and he proposes a $3 fee for each new tire purchased.