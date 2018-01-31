CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Josh Smoker, Local TV, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Mets have traded left-handed reliever Josh Smoker to the Pittsburgh Pirates for  minor league left-hander Daniel Zamora and cash.

The swap was announced Wednesday, five days after Smoker was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot after the Mets re-signed free agent infielder Jose Reyes.

Josh Smoker

The Mets’ Josh Smoker pitches in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 29, 2017, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Smoker, 29, was 3-0 with a 4.70 ERA for the Mets as a rookie in 2016, then went 1-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings over 54 relief appearances last year. He was sidelined from June 14 to July 10 with a strained left shoulder and had a 2.63 ERA in 32 games following his return.

A 40th-round draft pick by the Pirates in 2015, Zamora, who attended Stony Brook on Long Island, was 2-4 with nine saves and a 1.76 ERA last year from Class A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona, striking out 63 in 56 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old was a Florida State League All-Star.

