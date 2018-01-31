CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
(CBS Local) — For anyone that’s ever “bent the rules” or just flat out cheated while playing Monopoly, the classic board game’s makers have a special edition just for you. Hasbro is releasing a “cheaters edition” of the famous game to see just how underhanded players can get.

The new take on the game will test the player’s ability to cheat their opponents and reward them for getting away with various schemes.

“A recent study conducted by Hasbro revealed that nearly half of game players attempt to cheat during Monopoly games,” Hasbro’s senior vice president Jonathan Berkowitz told Insider. “We decided it was time to give fans what they’ve been craving all along – a Monopoly game that actually encourages cheating.”

This more devious form of the board game comes with the classic “Community Chest” and “Chance” cards, but also features a stack of cheat cards players can attempt to complete during the game. Some of the dirty tactics that will bring players big rewards include stealing money from the bank, moving another player’s token instead of yours, and collecting rent for someone else’s property.

“We’ve finally decided to embrace our less-than-honest fans by encouraging them to partake in those iconic (yet sometimes unspoken) Monopoly moments that occur during family game nights,” Berkowitz said, via Fortune. Monopoly’s Cheaters Edition is scheduled to hit store shelves in the fall of 2018 however, shoppers are encouraged to not steal the actual game from the store.

