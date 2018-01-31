CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:New York Knicks

BOSTON (AP) — Terry Rozier filled in nicely for Kyrie Irving, logging his first career triple-double in his first NBA start and leading the Boston Celtics to a 103-73 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Rozier collected 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to become just the second player in NBA history with a triple-double in his first start, joining Tony Wroten for Philadelphia on Nov. 13, 2013, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Irving was sidelined by a right quad contusion after he got hurt during Monday’s win in Denver.

Marcus Morris scored 21 points for Boston, and Jayson Tatum had 15. Al Horford and Jaylen Brown scored 14 points apiece.

New York was trying for a third straight win. Enes Kanter had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Knicks, and Kristaps Porzingis scored 16 points.

Morris left in the final minute of the third quarter when he landed hard after a dunk. He was diagnosed with a bruised left hip.

Boston carried a 50-45 lead into halftime and grabbed control by outscoring New York 31-20 in the third quarter. The Knicks trailed by as many as 33 in the closing period.

Rozier had 11 first-quarter points as the Celtics led 27-24 after one.

The teams split their first two meetings this season, with the Celtics winning 110-89 on Oct. 24 in Boston and the Knicks prevailing 102-93 on Dec. 21 in New York.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Porzingis recorded a block for the 20th straight game. … G Ron Baker (right shoulder) is out indefinitely after an MRI exam revealed a shoulder dislocation and torn labrum. Baker injured his shoulder on Tuesday against Brooklyn and did not travel to Boston. … C Joakim Noah remains away from the team for personal reasons.

Celtics: Morris scored in double figures for the ninth straight game, one shy of his career high. … Irving will be re-evaluated Thursday. “It’s not for sure that he’ll practice (Thursday) or play Friday,” coach Brad Stevens said. … G Marcus Smart missed his fourth straight game with a right hand laceration.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Milwaukee on Friday for first of two games versus Bucks in five days.

Celtics: Continue their three-game homestand Friday against Atlanta.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch