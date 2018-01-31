CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Donald Trump, State of the Union

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three in four Americans who watched President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address approved of the speech, according to a CBS News poll.

Full Text: President Donald Trump’s 2018 State Of The Union Address

About 80 percent of those surveyed felt the president’s speech tried to unite the country rather than divide it and 65 percent said the speech made them feel proud.

The speech garnered much reaction from lawmakers and others on Twitter:

Trump called for unity as he outlined his plans for the country. The president called on both parties to come together on immigration and infrastructure as he called for “our new American moment.”

“The state of our union is strong because our people are strong,” Trump said. “I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties.”

The president also touted his accomplishments, including recent tax cuts and reforms.

Trump also used the speech as an opportunity to offer to work with both parties to get a deal on immigration, proposing a path to citizenship for Dreamers — the 1.8 million people brought to the U.S. illegally as children in exchange for billions for a border wall with Mexico.

He also called for the closure of loopholes that have allowed the MS-13 gang to make their way into the U.S.

In the audience were the parents of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, the two teens killed by the MS-13 gang on Long Island in 2016. The president recognized the families during an emotional moment that received a standing ovation.

More than a dozen lawmakers boycotted the president’s speech. Some Democrats wore black as a nod to the movement against sexual harassment and many lawmakers, including Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi, invited Dreamers as their guests.

The president called for both sides of the aisle to come together as he outlined his plan for the next year.

“I am asking both parties to come together to give us the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure,” Trump said, calling on Congress to produce a bill that generates $1.5 trillion for new infrastructure and improvements.

“We will build gleaming new roads, bridges, highways, railways, and waterways all across our land and we will do it with American heart, American hands, and American grit,” Trump said.

Trump also mentioned his intention to invest in job training and issued a stern warning to North Korea, but he made no mention of the Russia investigation.

On Tuesday, he signed a new executive order to keep the prison at Guantanamo Bay open — a reversal of an order by the Obama administration.

