NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three in four Americans who watched President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address approved of the speech, according to a CBS News poll.

Full Text: President Donald Trump’s 2018 State Of The Union Address

About 80 percent of those surveyed felt the president’s speech tried to unite the country rather than divide it and 65 percent said the speech made them feel proud.

The speech garnered much reaction from lawmakers and others on Twitter:

After a long and divisive year, many Americans were yearning for the President to present a unifying vision for the country. Unfortunately, his #SOTU address stoked the fires of division instead of bringing us closer together. #AYearOfTrump — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 31, 2018

The President paid lip service to bringing the country together tonight, but continued to push the GOP’s extremist vision of America. After one of the most divisive years in memory—it's up to the President to deliver. Actions speak louder than words. #SOTU — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 31, 2018

After the lofty rhetoric, tonight’s speech was mostly red meat partisan applause lines. There were vacuous promises but few specifics on issues like infrastructure, opioid addiction, veterans and other key priorities. #SOTU — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) January 31, 2018

Just like his "tax cut" really gave away millions to the world's biggest corporations, we know @realDonaldTrump's performance tonight was another distraction to cover up for his divisive, hateful agenda. #SOTU — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 31, 2018

After a year of erratic leadership, hateful rhetoric, and broken promises, President Trump’s actions in the days ahead will speak louder than words read from tonight’s teleprompter. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/9EHp93ACpt — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) January 31, 2018

Tonight @realDonaldTrump passed up another opportunity to lay out a comprehensive strategy to combat this country’s mental health and opioid crises. #SOTU — Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) January 31, 2018

I went to the #SOTU. I wanted it burned into my eyes. If there’s ever a moment when I’m too tired to keep fighting, I just have to close my eyes & see @realDonaldTrump , @mike_pence & @pryan applauding themselves for punching working families in the gut, & I'm back in this fight. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) January 31, 2018

Tonight, @realDonaldTrump presented a self-congratulatory speech w/o vision. He promised unity, but sowed division. America deserves better. #SOTU — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 31, 2018

.@POTUS said it right—the state of our union is strong. He laid out a clear agenda tonight with an open hand toward bipartisan cooperation. Together, we can continue making America safer and stronger for the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/zQi7naDVFk — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 31, 2018

It was a strong speech emphasizing America is open for business and going on the offense when it comes to crime and terrorism. I’m very pleased President Trump is empowering our military and putting our enemies on notice. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 31, 2018

Tonight, during the #StateoftheUnion, @POTUS highlighted many important accomplishments, challenges & opportunities impacting our nation. He also discussed how our great country will rise to tackle the daunting needs we still face. https://t.co/nGWdxZBQLC — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 31, 2018

.@POTUS delivered a powerful message to the American people on building a safer, stronger and prouder nation. He outlined a vision of a united people, working together to face major challenges head-on and build off the progress made in the past year. https://t.co/yCGoWtbYFp #SOTU pic.twitter.com/inZdy0CSVN — Dan Donovan (@RepDanDonovan) January 31, 2018

Inspiring & powerful #SOTU. @POTUS made clear the state of our Union is STRONG. In just 1 year @POTUS has cut taxes, grown our economy, and has ISIS on the run – & we're just getting started. We are building a SAFE, STRONG & PROUD America! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/ZaTVb6ZHZK — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 31, 2018

Trump called for unity as he outlined his plans for the country. The president called on both parties to come together on immigration and infrastructure as he called for “our new American moment.”

“The state of our union is strong because our people are strong,” Trump said. “I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties.”

The president also touted his accomplishments, including recent tax cuts and reforms.

Trump also used the speech as an opportunity to offer to work with both parties to get a deal on immigration, proposing a path to citizenship for Dreamers — the 1.8 million people brought to the U.S. illegally as children in exchange for billions for a border wall with Mexico.

He also called for the closure of loopholes that have allowed the MS-13 gang to make their way into the U.S.

In the audience were the parents of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, the two teens killed by the MS-13 gang on Long Island in 2016. The president recognized the families during an emotional moment that received a standing ovation.

More than a dozen lawmakers boycotted the president’s speech. Some Democrats wore black as a nod to the movement against sexual harassment and many lawmakers, including Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi, invited Dreamers as their guests.

The president called for both sides of the aisle to come together as he outlined his plan for the next year.

“I am asking both parties to come together to give us the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure,” Trump said, calling on Congress to produce a bill that generates $1.5 trillion for new infrastructure and improvements.

“We will build gleaming new roads, bridges, highways, railways, and waterways all across our land and we will do it with American heart, American hands, and American grit,” Trump said.

Trump also mentioned his intention to invest in job training and issued a stern warning to North Korea, but he made no mention of the Russia investigation.

On Tuesday, he signed a new executive order to keep the prison at Guantanamo Bay open — a reversal of an order by the Obama administration.