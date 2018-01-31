MINNEAPOLIS (WFAN) — Will Terrell Owens receive his invitation to Canton this weekend?

In the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver’s first two years of Hall of Fame eligibility, voters passed him over, some arguing that the distractions Owens created as a player were detrimental to his teams, with whom he often found himself on thin ice.

Talking to WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” on Radio Row in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Owens said he’d be honored to be inducted into the Hall but said he won’t allow himself to become consumed by it.

“I’m kind of over it, to be honest,” Owens said. “I’m in the UTC (University of Tennessee at Chattanooga) Hall of Fame, which is the college that I went to, and I just got inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, which is where I’m from. Again, I’m really blessed and proud that they’ve done the right thing by me. At the end of the day, I’ve always said to get in the Hall of Fame, it would be an honor, but I’m not going to allow the process, as far as how they’re supposed to induct me, be the defining moment for me.

“One thing about me and my stats, the internet is not going anywhere. If you want to know anything about me and how I perform and how I play, you can just Google me.”

Owens is among 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame’s 2018 class, which will be revealed Saturday. Other finalists include Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher and Kevin Mawae.

Statistically, it’s hard to argue against Owens, who played for the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills and Bengals over his 15-year career. He ranks second all-time in NFL history in receiving yards (15,934) and third in receiving touchdowns (153).

He said he’s baffled that some voters have attacked his character.

“My character’s intact,” Owens said. “I think when you think about some of the guys that are in the Hall of Fame, they’re up for the Hall of Fame and you talk about the criminal records and things of that nature, my record is clean.

“It’s mind-boggling when you can consider guys that have done all these off-the-field things. You think about the sexual allegations, the DUIs, domestic violence — those are character issues.”

The Patriots and Eagles will square off Sunday in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX 13 years ago, a game that Owens played in seven weeks after breaking his leg and tearing a ligament in his ankle. In arguably one of the gutsiest performances in sports history, Owens had nine receptions for 122 yards in the losing effort.

Asked about that game Wednesday, Owens credited his faith and his determination to put his team first for playing in the Super Bowl.

“I knew that I would never probably get that opportunity again, and I wouldn’t have put myself in harm’s way if I wasn’t ready,” Owens said.

Meanwhile, Owens was asked about the sexual harassment allegations at ESPN against his former Eagles teammate Donovan McNabb. His answer suggested the two are not on good terms.

“At the end of the day, that’s his bed. He made it, and he has to sleep in it,” Owens said. “So I don’t want to really comment too much more about that.

“He’ll put on a facade like we’re buddy-buddy,” Owens added. “Like I said, when I went there, I went there to help the Eagles get to the Super Bowl. I tried to get them over the hump. As I think everybody saw, leading up to the Super Bowl when we played, there was a lot of questions about would I be ready, and they were directed toward him. He was real vague and not so complimentary about me and what I brought to the team.”