NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — It’s always a little bittersweet when the season finale of Total Divas arrives, but there is an upside to this because we got to spend time on Wednesday with two of their biggest superstars.

Nattie and Lana stopped by The Trend and chatted with Rebecca Granet about the season finale which airs tonight on E! at 9 p.m.

Rebecca wanted to know how a WWE superstar celebrates hitting 100 episodes.

“I’ve been on the show since day one and it’s been an incredible journey,” Nattie said. “For us, as far as celebrating, I think it’s just about reflecting on how great the show has been in embracing women’s empowerment and our women’s evolution in WWE as far as how much we’ve grown in the last couple of years. So I started filming the first season of Total Divas in 2013 and you can just see so much growth and so much change and so much positivity for the women in the WWE so for me it’s about reflecting on that — being grateful, being appreciative and just wanting to continue that momentum.”

Both women say they feel the show has helped women’s empowerment both in and outside of the ring.

“Total Divas was a big catapult of starting the women’s evolution,” Lana said. “And actually one time when they started hashtagging #GiveDivasAChance is really when I fell like WWE really started to notice our fans and our audience really wants to see women’s story lines … they really want to see us develop our characters more … they want to see longer matches and I think Total Divas had a really big part of that because you started to see our stories and what happened behind the curtain. It’s so awesome to be a part of this women’s evolution and I think Total Divas had a really big part in pushing that forward.”

And what can people expect from tonight’s season finale? Here’s a synopsis: Mike and Maryse have to break the big news of their pregnancy to WWE. How will the fallout affect their successful career? Brie is determined to help Nikki plan the wedding of her dreams to John Cena, but Nikki’s intense training for her Dancing with the Stars premiere puts planning on pause. Meanwhile, Lana tries to get close with TJ, but Nattie attempts to shut it down.

You can catch tonight’s season final at 9 p.m. on E!