CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Nattie and Lana, Rebecca Granet, The Trend, Total Divas, WWE

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — It’s always a little bittersweet when the season finale of Total Divas arrives, but there is an upside to this because we got to spend time on Wednesday with two of their biggest superstars.

Nattie and Lana stopped by The Trend and chatted with Rebecca Granet about the season finale which airs tonight on E! at 9 p.m.

Rebecca wanted to know how a WWE superstar celebrates hitting 100 episodes.

“I’ve been on the show since day one and it’s been an incredible journey,” Nattie said. “For us, as far as celebrating, I think it’s just about reflecting on how great the show has been in embracing women’s empowerment and our women’s evolution in WWE as far as how much we’ve grown in the last couple of years. So I started filming the first season of Total Divas in 2013 and you can just see so much growth and so much change and so much positivity for the women in the WWE so for me it’s about reflecting on that — being grateful, being appreciative and just wanting to continue that momentum.”

Both women say they feel the show has helped women’s empowerment both in and outside of the ring.

Total Divas was a big catapult of starting the women’s evolution,” Lana said. “And actually one time when they started hashtagging #GiveDivasAChance is really when I fell like WWE really started to notice our fans and our audience really wants to see women’s story lines … they really want to see us develop our characters more … they want to see longer matches and I think Total Divas had a really big part of that because you started to see our stories and what happened behind the curtain. It’s so awesome to be a part of this women’s evolution and I think Total Divas had a really big part in pushing that forward.”

And what can people expect from tonight’s season finale? Here’s a synopsis: Mike and Maryse have to break the big news of their pregnancy to WWE. How will the fallout affect their successful career? Brie is determined to help Nikki plan the wedding of her dreams to John Cena, but Nikki’s intense training for her Dancing with the Stars premiere puts planning on pause. Meanwhile, Lana tries to get close with TJ, but Nattie attempts to shut it down.

You can catch tonight’s season final at 9 p.m. on E!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch