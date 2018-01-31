NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and another seriously injured after an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia hit a garbage truck, the White House said.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in Crozet, Virginia.

“We were having a pretty normal train trip going to a very small town, the train was not going particularly fast. People were doing various things, a lot of people were doing work as we were traveling along and then the train jerked very hard and then kept going and then it came to a pretty quick stop and everybody knew something bad had happened,” Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne told CBS News.

In a statement, the White House said there were no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff.

President Donald Trump has been “fully briefed on the situation” and “is receiving regular updates.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident,” the White House said.

The train left Union Station in Washington, D.C. around 8:30 a.m.

New York Republican Reps. Dan Donovan and Lee Zeldin were among the lawmakers on the train.

“Thanks to all who have reached out to my office following the train collision. I am safe. First responders are on the scene and medical care is being administered to those in need of it,” Donovan tweeted after the crash.

“We got jolted, some people got tossed out of their seats and hit into the chairs in front of them,” he told WCBS 880.

“I’m ok. TY to all checking in. Was on Amtrak train that just had the accident. Praying for those hurt. Great doctors & 1st responders stepping up quick & expertly,” Zeldin tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to address the retreat Wednesday evening in Greenbrier.

The NTSB is aware of the situation.