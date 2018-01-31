NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An unusual service animal was turned away at the gate at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Dexter the peacock is an emotional support animal for New York City-based photographer and performance artist Ventiko.
Dexter had a ticket for a United Airlines flight from Newark to Los Angeles on Sunday.
But United wouldn’t let the bird on board, citing several reasons including his size and weight.
A spokesperson says this was explained to the owner three times before they got to the airport.
According to Instagram, Dexter and his “human friends” are instead driving cross-country to L.A.