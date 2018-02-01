CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:1993 World Trade Center Bombing, 9/11 Museum, National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Peter Haskell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A special installation commemorating the 25th anniversary of the 1993 truck bombing of the World Trade Center is opening Thursday at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

The museum said the installation is part of a monthlong series of events marking the deadly attack that killed six people and injured more than 1,000 others on Feb. 26, 1993.

“The ramifications of the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center continue to reverberate today,” museum president Alice M. Greenwald said. “We invite the public to join us during the month of February as we mark this historic milestone in remembrance of those killed, to honor the courage of those who responded, and in recognition of those who survived.”

The “Remembering the 1993 Bombing at the World Trade Center” installation tells the story of the bombing plot, its effects on the 16-acre site and efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The bombing brought terrorism into the public consciousness and the new exhibit puts the attack and ones that followed into context, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.

The installation, on view from Feb. 1 through March 5, features a model of the World Trade Center parking garage created by the FBI to demonstrate the immense scale of the bomb crater.

The model includes “the scope of its damage, the fragments from the bomb, the tires,” chief curator Jan Ramirez said.

Also featured is a farewell letter written by Carl Selinger, a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey employee who was stuck in a North Tower elevator and feared he wouldn’t survive.

Selinger was rescued hours later by New York Police Department Sgt. Timothy Farrell, who is now retired.

The two will be reunited for the first time in a Feb. 12 public program featuring the 1993 bombing survivors.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch