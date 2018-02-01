Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Rain will fill in later this afternoon and into the rush, but it should stay generally light. Highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday in the mid 40s.
It will remain active tonight with some rain, eventually changing to snow in those last few hours leading up to dawn. The winds will pick up, too, so it will feel like the teens around or shortly after daybreak.
Early snow will give way to clearing skies tomorrow, but it’s going to be downright frigid: feeling like the teens all day! Bundle up!
As for Saturday, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs struggling to reach the freezing mark.