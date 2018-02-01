Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »

Boomer and Gio had a guest list packed with huge names Thursday on Radio Row in Minneapolis. First up was Daryl “Moose” Johnston. The former NFL player, and current analyst talked about the new broadcasting deal for “Thursday Night Football” as well as concussion issues around the league, the future of Kirk Cousins and the risks of paying big money for a QB. Listen to the interview above.

Current NFL star Gerald McCoy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on behalf of Mountain Dew Ice, then joined the crew later. Boomer and Gio got his takes on “Hard Knocks,” Jameis Winston and his unique leadership tactics as well as what were the biggest issues for the Bucs this past year and what it’s like to play against Cam Newton.

Next up, Carolina Panthers tight end and New Jersey native Greg Olsen sat down and talked with the guys about his potential future in broadcasting, the trial broadcast he took part in this past season while injured and the controversy that followed, and what he thinks about new Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, formerly with the Panthers.

Later on, Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate had his shot at chatting with Boomer and Gio. First, the guys wanted to get Golden’s feeling about the firing of head coach Jim Caldwell and the possibility of Matt Patricia joining the organization. They also discussed what the Lions need to do in order to get back on track, the Alex Smith trade and Thursday night games.

Then, Mark Ingram, running back for the New Orleans Saints, join the guys on behalf of the “Madden” video game. Find out what players really think about their Madden rating, how he likes playing under Sean Payton and his thoughts on the big game Sunday.

Finally, former NFL tight end, Tony Gonzalez joins the show to talk about the upcoming game, his all-time tight end records and the Patriots dynasty. As well as the situation with the Kansas City Chiefs and their QB position and what his relationship is with Rob Gronkowski.