Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
The beat rolls on at Radio Row in Minnesota, and that means Boomer and Gio had tons to get to.
They began things, however, with the NBA. Wednesday was one of the toughest nights of the season for the New York Knicks. Coming off a big win versus the Nets on Tuesday, the team went to Boston and was not treated kindly. Even without Kyrie Irving and other key players, the Celtics handed the Knicks one of their worst losses of the year, with a 30-point margin at game’s end.
Also, find out what really got under Boomer’s skin during the broadcast of the game and why Gio feels like the Knicks are in the worst place a franchise can possibly be. Plus, rumors about LeBron possibly joining the Golden State Warriors and why Boomer thinks he should become a Knick.