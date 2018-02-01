Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
After being away from the crew Wednesday, Jerry returned back to Boomer and Gio, and he had all the sound you could want.
First, Jerry got to what was on the mind of Boomer and Gio on Thursday morning, and that was the New York Knicks. After suffering a brutal loss to the Celtics, hear the reaction from Boston following a big Jaylen Brown dunk. Later on, Jerry provided some sound from the Blake Griffin news conference, as the star forward apparently didn’t see the trade to the Pistons coming, and find out what Gio thinks of the deal.
After that, Bill Belichick sound was back, and like always, it had the guys laughing. And find out what Boomer had to say about the new TV deal for “Thursday Night Football.”