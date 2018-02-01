NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dog has been injured in a police-involved shooting in Queens.
It happened Thursday morning in the area of Brookville Boulevard and Edgewood Avenue in Rosedale.
Officers were responding to a 911 call about two vicious dogs on the loose. When police arrived, one of the dogs charged at an officer, who discharged his weapon one time shooting the dog in the leg.
The dog is being treated for a non life-threatening injury and both of the dogs are now contained. The second dog was not hurt.
An investigation is underway.