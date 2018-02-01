CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Alex Denis, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s Feb. 1 and that means that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and it also means that you can get some great discounts for your loved ones and for yourself.

Planning to watch a big football game this weekend? Then take advantage of the sales that come with it.

“You can find a good deal on TVs leading up to the Super Bowl, but when the game is over, the sales will be gone,” smart shopping expert Trae Bodge told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Look for 30 percent off or more or a least a few hundred dollars off the price.

The next big event in February is Valentine’s Day, but should you go with jewelry or flowers?

“One of the two times every year where we do find good sales in jewelry consistently are Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day,” said Bodge.

Everything from diamonds to semi precious gems will be marked down.

“I would actually say don’t buy flowers,” Bodge said. “Flowers tends to be marked up and then on sale so the deals aren’t as good as they look.”

If you’re not sure if you’re getting a good deal, smart shopping sites like SlickDeals.net have dedicated Valentine’s Day pages with the best sales available.

Also this month accessories, particularly designer sunglasses and watches, are deeply discounted.

“In the sunglass category, we are seeing sales up to 75 percent off,” Bodge said. “I would check Macy’s and eBay in particular for those deals and then Sears and Kmart have a lot of deals on watches in the similar range.”

This month is also a good time to get a new phone.

“The percentage off is right around now is higher than any other time of the year with the exception of November and December,” Bodge said.

But skip small electronics like laptops, tablets and video game consoles. Those won’t be on sale again until later in the year.

It’s also a good time to stock up on chocolate to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch