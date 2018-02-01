NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s Feb. 1 and that means that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and it also means that you can get some great discounts for your loved ones and for yourself.

Planning to watch a big football game this weekend? Then take advantage of the sales that come with it.

“You can find a good deal on TVs leading up to the Super Bowl, but when the game is over, the sales will be gone,” smart shopping expert Trae Bodge told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

Look for 30 percent off or more or a least a few hundred dollars off the price.

The next big event in February is Valentine’s Day, but should you go with jewelry or flowers?

“One of the two times every year where we do find good sales in jewelry consistently are Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day,” said Bodge.

Everything from diamonds to semi precious gems will be marked down.

“I would actually say don’t buy flowers,” Bodge said. “Flowers tends to be marked up and then on sale so the deals aren’t as good as they look.”

If you’re not sure if you’re getting a good deal, smart shopping sites like SlickDeals.net have dedicated Valentine’s Day pages with the best sales available.

Also this month accessories, particularly designer sunglasses and watches, are deeply discounted.

“In the sunglass category, we are seeing sales up to 75 percent off,” Bodge said. “I would check Macy’s and eBay in particular for those deals and then Sears and Kmart have a lot of deals on watches in the similar range.”

This month is also a good time to get a new phone.

“The percentage off is right around now is higher than any other time of the year with the exception of November and December,” Bodge said.

But skip small electronics like laptops, tablets and video game consoles. Those won’t be on sale again until later in the year.

It’s also a good time to stock up on chocolate to satisfy your sweet tooth.