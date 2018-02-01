NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect who they say violently robbed an 83-year-old woman in Harlem.
It happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday inside her building in the area of 117th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.
Surveillance video shows the man following the victim into her building and onto an elevator. Police said when she got to her floor, he knocked her to the ground in the hallway before making off with her purse.
Police said he then took off down the stairway and dropped the woman’s purse, but fled with her cell phone and her wallet that had $10 in cash inside.
The victim was treated at the scene for pain and bruising to her head.
Investigators describe the suspect as a Hispanic man who was wearing a black hooded jacket, green cargo pants and tan boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.