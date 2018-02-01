CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Innocence Project, Malcolm Alexander

1010 WINS — After serving 38 years in prison, a wrongly-convicted Louisiana man was just released and reunited with his loving dog.

Malcom Alexander was arrested and charged for rape in 1979, but the charges were finally dropped after DNA evidence proved he didn’t commit the crime.

“The stakes in this case couldn’t have been higher for Mr. Alexander who faced a mandatory sentence of life without parole, yet the attorney that he entrusted with his life did next to nothing to defend him,” said Vanessa Potkin, post-conviction litigation director at the Innocence Project. “It is simply unconscionable.”

While at the Angola prison, Malcom raised his adoring canine, Inn, who he named after his innocence.

“I named her Inn because I was innocent and she was innocent,” Malcom said.

screen shot 2018 02 01 at 11 25 18 am Wrongly Convicted Man Freed After 38 Years Reunites With Dog He Raised In Prison

Malcolm and Inn (The Innocence Project/Facebook)

Inn has never been outside of Angola, but now the pair finally get to enjoy life outside the walls of prison, together.

When asked what they were going to do together, Malcolm said they were going to the park. “We going to the park and we’re going to chase birds – she likes to chase birds.”

He and his best friend were both happy to be back together outside of prison.

“I feel beautiful. I feel happy, very happy. I feel happy for her. ‘I told you we gone’ be free,” said Malcolm. “This is the end and complete.”

