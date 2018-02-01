CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:1010 WINS, Black History Month, Larry Mullins

By 1010 WINS’ Larry Mullins

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Those who follow the Word of God are oft to say, “God can use anything and anybody to get your attention when he’s trying to get a message to you.” I met Pastor A.R. Bernard at his megachurch (Christian Cultural Center) in Brooklyn. And while on the one hand I was shocked when he told me who introduced him to Christ, on the other hand I thought, “Well, if God can use a snake, a donkey, a whale and so many other biblical elements, why not a gang member?”

Pastor Bernard says it was Nikki Cruz, the former leader of the Mau-Mau Gang in Brooklyn. I hear those were some bad dudes! But Pastor Bernard says he heard a story, which set him off on an odyssey to start his own church. The humble beginnings included about 20 folding chairs, first in his kitchen and then an old storefront in Williamsburg. I won’t spoil the middle of his story for you (you’ll need to visit the church), but let’s just say it is one of the biggest, loveliest and warmest churches I’ve attended in New York in the 10 years that I’ve been here. Wow. Pastor Bernard  explained why Christian Culture Center is so warm and friendly: customer service. He actually took members of the church to the Walt Disney World institute to learn how to interact with large groups of people. He also got the customer service playbook from AMEX for the same purpose. And they’re implementing some of those programs.

More: One-On-One With Rev. A.R. Bernard | Black History Month Photo Gallery

I have to share one secret with you though (spoiler alert): Pastor Bernard used to be an operations executive for a major New York City bank. So he had a corporate state of mind when he started this church and sort of runs it that way. He calls himself a “born again banker.”

But never mind all that. I truly felt like I was talking to a man who has chosen to serve God with every ounce of his being — no frills, no bling, no “prosperity promise if you give your last dime to the church,” just plain truth and hope that there is a God and he is listening. The church has nearly 40,000 members, who wrap around the block (every Sunday) to hear this man — albeit a soft-spoken gentleman who looks like he belongs more on the cover of a GQ magazine, as opposed to the typically older and “greyer” ministers I’m used to seeing in the pulpit. But his message is powerful and steeped in that Word! Gosh I haven’t even begun to tell you about the church, sitting on 11 acres in a Brooklyn neighborhood. I’ll just say this: You’ll think you’re in a museum. It’s just cavernous and kept immaculate.

They say once in a while, we all come across “angels unaware,” so we should be nice to everybody, because you never know when. I feel like I got one over on God today; I am absolutely certain that I met one of his best. Love you my brother, Pastor B. I’ll be at church Sunday sir, L.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch