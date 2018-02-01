NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NHL rewarded Islanders forward Mat Barzal for his stellar January on Thursday by naming him Rookie of the Month.
Barzal, 20, led all rookies with 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 13 games in January. The biggest highlight of his month came Jan. 13, when he had five points (two goals, three assists) in a 7-2 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
It was Barzal’s second five-point game of the season. He also did it in a Nov. 5 win over the Colorado Avalanche. He is the only player in the league who has recorded multiple five-point games this season, and he’s just the seventh rookie in NHL history to do it.
Barzal also had a three-point effort in a win over the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 15.
The Islanders’ first-round pick in 2015 (16th overall), Barzal ranks third on the team in points with 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists). He trails only all-stars John Tavares and Josh Bailey.
He leads all NHL rookies in points and assists.