CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Suspect May Be Part Of Organized 'Felony Lane' Gang, Police Say
Filed Under:Felony Lane Gang, Local TV, Meg Baker, Toms River, Wig-Wearing Thief

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A master of disguise is targeting moms and women in New Jersey.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the search is on for the wig-wearing woman who has been on a robbery spree. Investigators said she has stolen purses, credit cards, and cash out of parked cars – and may be part of an organized gang.

Oftentimes, moms will leave their purse in the car to run out and watch their kids soccer game or run into a store quickly. The Felony Lane gang is taking advantage of that, and checking to see what is in your front seat.

Toms River police were canvassing local parks and shopping centers Thursday, sending a signal to the countrywide gang.

“They would target either sports complexes, shopping centers. They would check vehicles – if they see a purse or a pocketbook in there, they would smash the glass,” said Detective Mark Bajaba.

A smash and grab was reported on the Riverwood Park Recreation Center on Tuesday, and police said the wig-wearing woman is in on the scheme. She has been caught on camera three or four times committing bank fraud.

“Take specific identification such as driver’s licenses; anything they can use that they can to go to the bank and negotiate any type of funds such as the check – mostly specifically checks,” Bajaba said.

CBS2 covered a similar incident last January. Police said the same gang targeted parents on a busy morning dropping their kids off at Goddard Daycare in Brick.

“Wednesday morning, two subjects were observed driving through parking lot and shortly thereafter, it was determined that one of the vehicles had its window smashed and another vehicle was accessed,” Brick police Sgt. Neal Pedersen said on Jan. 13, 2017.

Investigators are coordinating efforts after Toms River sent out an alert with the suspect’s photo. Howell Township police noticed a resemblance at the Manasquan Bank in town – same face, different wig.

There were similar crimes in Wall Township, Hammonton, Mays Landing, and Little Egg Harbor.

The Felony Lane gang was named by banks.

“Because the outermost lane in the drive-through is considered the felony lane – because it’s hard to make identifications from such distance,” said Toms River police Capt. Michael Belcher.

Police are looking for help identifying the blonde or brunette suspected fraudster in the New Jersey cases.

Police said the Felony Lane gang has been in and out of the Toms River area for more than five years and is extremely mobile. They travel from town to town – always on the go – and then they circle back.

The best way to protect yourself is to take your purse with you, or carry your wallet in your pocket.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch