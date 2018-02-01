MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County Police have unveiled a new tool that will help them fight the opioid epidemic.

The ODMap will allow police and health officials to view overdoses in Nassau County using real-time data and mapping.

“We need it real-time to address the issue quickly. We need it real-time to turn around and get the help out there that’s needed,” Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

The system links first responders at the scene to a mapping tool which tracks overdoses as they occur.

The ODMap will use that data to alert officials about areas with a potential spike in overdoses and that is where police will focus their efforts to get the dealers and help the users.

“If there is three to four overdoses in a one to two mile radius in a 24-hour period we’ll get an email on our phone alerting us that we have overdoses,” Ryder said. “We’ll look at it right away to see if it’s a bad batch and then we’ll do a public service announcement to get it out there that we do have a bad batch of heroin on the street. All of it is bad, but some of it is extreme.”

Car break-ins will also be on the map because Ryder said 90 percent of those crimes are committed by drug addicts looking for money.

“The heroin user will go into a community, jiggle the door handles until he gets a car, go in, steal what he can steal out of your car and then use that money to help his habit,” Ryder said.