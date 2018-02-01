CBS 2President Trump was greeted by scores of protestors as he arrived at an event held at the USS Intrepid on Thursday night. (Credit: Samantha Liebman/1010 WINS) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table […]
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County Police have unveiled a new tool that will help them fight the opioid epidemic.

The ODMap will allow police and health officials to view overdoses in Nassau County using real-time data and mapping.

“We need it real-time to address the issue quickly. We need it real-time to turn around and get the help out there that’s needed,” Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

The system links first responders at the scene to a mapping tool which tracks overdoses as they occur.

The ODMap will use that data to alert officials about areas with a potential spike in overdoses and that is where police will focus their efforts to get the dealers and help the users.

“If there is three to four overdoses in a one to two mile radius in a 24-hour period we’ll get an email on our phone alerting us that we have overdoses,” Ryder said. “We’ll look at it right away to see if it’s a bad batch and then we’ll do a public service announcement to get it out there that we do have a bad batch of heroin on the street. All of it is bad, but some of it is extreme.”

Car break-ins will also be on the map because Ryder said 90 percent of those crimes are committed by drug addicts looking for money.

“The heroin user will go into a community, jiggle the door handles until he gets a car, go in, steal what he can steal out of your car and then use that money to help his habit,” Ryder said.

