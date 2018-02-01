NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman give their take on the Ronda Rousey return — no, not to the cage, but to the WWE world, as she made her presence felt at the Royal Rumble last weekend. The guys also talk about the super-fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic scheduled for July.
Guests for this week’s episode include UFC’s newest analyst Jimmy Smith (beginning at the 24:50 mark) and Bellator heavyweight Matt Mitrione (56:30).
Formerly of Bellator MMA, Smith, has jumped teams to the UFC, and Pete and Ike spend nearly 30 minutes with the intuitive MMA analyst. Smith covers all the bases, giving his thoughts on the future of the sport, which fights intrigued him and how he got his new deal done.
From a NFL training camp to “The Ultimate Fighter” reality show to knocking out one of the sport’s legends, Mitrione has been on a unique journey these past nine years. Now, the laid-back knockout artist looks to make yet another dent in the MMA world when he fights in the Bellator heavyweight tournament in a few weeks. Mitrione previews his fight against Roy Nelson and gaives his pick for the Super Bowl.
Finally, the guys preview an intriguing middleweight matchup between former light-heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida and former Alabama linebacker (2009 BCS champs) and undefeated prospect Eryk Anders.
