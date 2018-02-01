CBS 2President Trump was greeted by scores of protestors as he arrived at an event held at the USS Intrepid on Thursday night. (Credit: Samantha Liebman/1010 WINS) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table […]
WCBS 880President Trump was greeted by scores of protestors as he arrived at an event held at the USS Intrepid on Thursday night. (Credit: Samantha Liebman/1010 WINS) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each […]
1010 WINSPresident Trump was greeted by scores of protestors as he arrived at an event held at the USS Intrepid on Thursday night. (Credit: Samantha Liebman/1010 WINS) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for […]
WFANPresident Trump was greeted by scores of protestors as he arrived at an event held at the USS Intrepid on Thursday night. (Credit: Samantha Liebman/1010 WINS) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations […]
WLNYPresident Trump was greeted by scores of protestors as he arrived at an event held at the USS Intrepid on Thursday night. (Credit: Samantha Liebman/1010 WINS) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in […]

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman give their take on the Ronda Rousey return — no, not to the cage, but to the WWE world, as she made her presence felt at the Royal Rumble last weekend. The guys also talk about the super-fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic scheduled for July.

Guests for this week’s episode include UFC’s newest analyst Jimmy Smith (beginning at the 24:50 mark) and Bellator heavyweight Matt Mitrione (56:30).

Formerly of Bellator MMA, Smith, has jumped teams to the UFC, and Pete and Ike spend nearly 30 minutes with the intuitive MMA analyst. Smith covers all the bases, giving his thoughts on the future of the sport, which fights intrigued him and how he got his new deal done.

Matt Mitrione

Matt Mitrione (right) faces Travis Browne in their heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night 81 on Jan. 17, 2016, at TD Garden in Boston. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

From a NFL training camp to “The Ultimate Fighter” reality show to knocking out one of the sport’s legends, Mitrione has been on a unique journey these past nine years. Now, the laid-back knockout artist looks to make yet another dent in the MMA world when he fights in the Bellator heavyweight tournament in a few weeks. Mitrione previews his fight against Roy Nelson and gaives his pick for the Super Bowl.

Finally, the guys preview an intriguing middleweight matchup between former light-heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida and former Alabama linebacker (2009 BCS champs) and undefeated prospect Eryk Anders.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch