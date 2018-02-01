CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
(CBS Local) — The secret to a happy marriage may be in your height, according to a study.

Women tend to prefer taller men and that might be a good thing if they want to have a great marriage. The study found that women who have tall husbands tend to be happier. In the study, researchers surveyed 8,000 participants, and found a correlation between the husband’s height and the wife’s happiness.

Researchers say the more inches separating you height-wise, the better your relationship will be.

However, the study found this is only a factor for the first 18 years of marriage. After 18 years, height doesn’t matter.

