CBS 2In this photo released by Nexco East Japan, a worker inspects a caved-in section of the Joban Motorway near Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, after one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded in Japan slammed its eastern coast Friday, March 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Nexco East Japan via kyodo News) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, […]
WCBS 880In this photo released by Nexco East Japan, a worker inspects a caved-in section of the Joban Motorway near Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, after one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded in Japan slammed its eastern coast Friday, March 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Nexco East Japan via kyodo News) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s […]
1010 WINSIn this photo released by Nexco East Japan, a worker inspects a caved-in section of the Joban Motorway near Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, after one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded in Japan slammed its eastern coast Friday, March 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Nexco East Japan via kyodo News) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is […]
WFANIn this photo released by Nexco East Japan, a worker inspects a caved-in section of the Joban Motorway near Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, after one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded in Japan slammed its eastern coast Friday, March 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Nexco East Japan via kyodo News) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, […]
WLNYIn this photo released by Nexco East Japan, a worker inspects a caved-in section of the Joban Motorway near Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, after one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded in Japan slammed its eastern coast Friday, March 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Nexco East Japan via kyodo News) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is […]
Filed Under:China, Shanghai, Van Into Pedestrians

SHANGHAI (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — Eighteen people were hospitalized after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians in downtown Shanghai Friday local time, Chinese state media reported.

Shanghai police believe minivan crash was accident and not attack.

Three people were seriously injured, Reuters reported.

More From CBS News

Authorities say the driver was smoking while transporting gas tanks.

Local media reports say the vehicle was carrying six people along with the gas tanks when it veered into a sidewalk near People’s Park in central Shanghai.

Videos on social media show people lying unconscious on the pavement next to a Starbucks cafe and firefighters trying to extinguish a blaze inside the van.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch