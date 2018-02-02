Good morning New York City!
Some light snow will finish off your morning commute as a front sweeps to the area bringing cold air and light accumulation. Although the snow will not last long, it’s just enough to make the roads a little bit slick and therefore slow you down this morning.
Totals will range generally from a coating to up to 3in or so north & west, and well east. This afternoon we clear out to a bright blue sky under high pressure. A blustery northwest wind driving the temperature down into the 20s by 6 p.m. With the windshield, it will feel like the teens and even the single digits outside NYC.
Saturday shaping up to be a bright and cold day and rain returns on Sunday with some snow mixed in again. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
