New York (1010WINS) 1010 WINS has teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Meet Zoe, Allen & Bagel:

Bagel (19251) When I approached Bagel’s kennel he was so happy to see me, and we hadn’t been formally introduced yet. Once out of the kennel, I found myself on the receiving end of a nice big hug. Once we exited the shelter, he did his business and spent the remainder of his walk exploring his surroundings. Bagel pulls a bit on leash, but I found him to be a good walking Buddy. Bagel is a “fun” dog. He likes to play fetch/keep away, which had me laughing at his antics. Stop by Staten Island ACC and take this special girl home with you. Staten Island ACC: 3139 Veterans Road West. Learn more about Bagel HERE.

Allen (7878) Allen is a sweet red-eyed white rabbit who is a bunny teenager. He has been at the shelter since he was a wee bun and is now maturing into a delightful bundle of joy. He is curious and energetic and will make a loving companion for years to come. Available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) New York, NY 10029. Learn more about Allen HERE.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Roe (19450) Roe is the perfect 2-year-old #Boroughbred. She is shy, sweet, affectionate, and looking for love at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard. Learn more about Roe HERE.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city.

This week’s mobile adoption events:

Saturday, 2/3, 12pm – 4pm: Petco Gateway Mall. 528 Gateway Dr, Brooklyn, New York 11239

Saturday, 2/3, 12pm – 4pm: Petco Yonkers. 2350 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, 10710

Sunday, 2/4, 12pm – 4pm: Raymour & Flanigan. 1961 Broadway, New York, New York 10023

Sunday, 2/4, 12pm – 4pm: Petco Forest Hills. 9111 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, New York 11374

Additional Details and a brand new Interactive Events Map can be found at: http://nycacc.org/adoptionevents

(Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible.)

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.