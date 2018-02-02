CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
1010 WINS  — Award-winning teen actress and producer Bailee Madison, who is now the co-author of her first young adult novel, stopped by The Trend to talk about Losing Brave.

Madison and Reader’s Choice Award finalist author Stefne Miller have teamed up to write the psychological thriller which is also Bailee’s first fiction book.

Losing Brave centers around the main character Payton and a tragic event. Trend host Rebecca Granet asked Bailee if she had a specific inspiration for the character or if it was a multitude of different things coming together.

“I was very fortunate to write this book with Stefne Miller whose a dear friend of mine and incredibly talented author, so I think Payton specifically was inspired by parts of myself but also stories that Stefne has actually gone through at my age and memories she has so, um, it was both of us collaborating to try and figure out little tactics that each character has — it’s a very character driven book so it was very important to us to make each character their own person and very unique to the book.”

Bailee also said she is so grateful to Stefne and wouldn’t have been able to do it without her.

“She knows this world,” Bailee said. “This is the world she’s grown up in and the world that I’ve grown up in is the business side in front of the camera so I was constantly being nourished and my mind was constantly learning because of what she knew but I think what’s most surprising is the stages of revisions. I think even her as a successful author — she still gets surprised with the revisions sometimes – you go through so many stages.”

“I mean, our book started off completely different that what it is now. The core of it has remained the same – the values that we wanted to put in the first book remain there but at first it was this kind of offbeat, witty you know, kind of drumming its own beat and then it became this psychological thriller that was this really fun transition to make.”

Losing Brave is a gripping tale of overcoming tragedy, uncovering truth in uncertainty, and coming of age.

