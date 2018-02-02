By Jessica Allen

We’re almost to the exact midpoint of winter when the days feel their darkest and spring feels incredibly far away. Our cure? Head out of your apartment and into the wondrous, amazing things the city has to offer. Read on for our picks in the best in eating, drinking, and merrymaking this weekend.

COIL Festival 2018

Performance Space 22

150 First Ave.

New York, NY 10009

(212) 477-5829

performancespacenewyork.org

It’s the last weekend of COIL, an annual festival designed to “explore the vitality of live performance . . . through contemporary artists from diverse genres, cultures, and perspectives.” (This year marks COIL’s 13th anniversary.) Performers come from across disciplines, from dance to theater to multimedia art, and each one promises to excite and enthrall. The innovative work on display offer the ideal antidote to anyone’s winter doldrums. Just go! Now through Sunday, February 4, see schedule for details, tickets required.

Thunderbird American Indian Dancers’ Dance Concert and Pow Wow

Theater for the New City

155 First Ave.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 254-1109

theaterforthenewcity.net

Every year, more than 10 tribes from the Iroquois and Native Peoples of the Northeast, Great Plains, and Southwest regions come together in New York City to celebrate their cultures and traditions. At the 43rd annual concert and pow wow, scheduled performances include a shawl dance, hoop dance, deer dance, stomp dance, and a smoke dance, along with live music, storytelling, and traditional foods. Friday, February 2, through Sunday, February 11, see schedule for details and ticket info.

First Fridays

Frick Museum

1 East 70th St.

New York, NY 10021

(212) 288-0700

www.frick.org

New York boasts some of the greatest cultural institutions in the entire world. Avoid the sticker shock that sometimes comes when you go to pay by heading to the Frick’s First Fridays. On the first Friday of each month, this museum throws open its doors to all who care to enter. The cost to you? Zip, zero, zilch. Along with walking around and soaking up the atmosphere, you’ll be treated to talks from curators, live music and dancing, and sketching, with all materials provided by the Frick. Friday, February 2, 6 to 9 pm.

BAMkids Film Festival 2018

BAM Rose Cinemas

30 Lafayette Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11217

(718) 636-4100

www.bam.org

Now in its 20th year, the BAMkids Film Festival gives you the chance to introduce the little ones in your life to the big screen. The festival shows age-appropriate fare from around the world, ranging from a documentary about the first African-American animator to be hired at Disney to a series of short cartoons centered around the theme of aviation to a hands-on class in puppetry. Saturday, February 3, and Sunday, February 4, see schedule for details and ticket info, appropriate for ages 3 to 11.

Gwendolyn Simmons’ Soul on Ice Winter Skating Party

Lasker Rink

110 Malcolm X Blvd.

New York, NY 10026

(646) 698-3440

figureskatinginharlem.org

A benefit for Figure Skating in Harlem, the annual Soul on Ice Winter Skating Party not only lets you support an excellent organization, but also lets you suit up and glide. (Skate rentals are included in the price of admission.) For more than 20 years, FSH has “empower[ed] every young girl with the foundational academic, social[,] and leadership skills to achieve her dreams . . . combin[ing] the power of education with access to the artistic disciple of figure skating.” Saturday, February 3, 1:30 to 3:30 pm, $15, tickets required.