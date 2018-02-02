Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
This Friday was more exciting than usual because Boomer and Gregg wrapped up their week-long adventure on Radio Row in Minneapolis, site of Sunday’s Super Bowl LII.
Before the guests started rolling in, the guys really previewed the championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. The Blonde Bomber and his partner said they see paths to victory on both sides.
Later, Boomer explained why the Pats are always a top team in the league, and it’s not just because they have Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
There was all that, plus the guys recapped some of the wild arguments on Radio Row.
