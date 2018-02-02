Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Nick Mangold, a friendly face to many Jets fans, caught up with Boomer and Gregg on Radio Row on Friday.
Boomer asked the former perennial all-Pro center what he’s been up to these days, since he hasn’t been spotted at Madison Square Garden watching his Rangers. Mangold then updated the guys on the foot injury that contributed to him not playing in the NFL this season.
Mangold also offered his true feelings on the Patriots, Mark Sanchez, and his tenure with the Jets.
