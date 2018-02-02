Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Jerry Recco offered up a little bit of everything on Friday.
The “update maven” produced sound from Bill Belichick and Doug Pederson, the respective head coaches of the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, who will meet Sunday night in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.
Jerry also talked a little NBA, recapping a wild finish in Denver and a strange interaction between Russell Westbrook and a fan, and discussed Mets general manager Sandy Alderson’s take on what will soon happen on the free agency front across Major League Baseball.
As for hockey, Jerry recapped a brutal loss by the Rangers and another encouraging effort by the Devils.