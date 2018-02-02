Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” features Gio considering a bet from Boomer.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the “Boomer & Gio” show in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys concluded their week of shows in Minneapolis with a packed program featuring serious analysis of Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, plus several guests.
The guys sat down with Nick Mangold, Roger Staubach, Terry Bradshaw, Marcus Mariota, Doug Flutie, and Sean Payton.
Before signing off, Boomer and Gregg made their definitive Super Bowl picks.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!