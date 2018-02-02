Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Boomer & Gio had several excellent guests during the early part of Friday’s show.
Marcus Mariota stopped by Radio Row inside the Mall of America to talk about his Tennessee Titans, among other topics, and also described what it’s like to play against the New England Patriots.
Doug Flutie discussed his Hail Mary pass against Miami back during his college days at Boston College, his unusual kicking ability for a quarterback, and the challenges that Baker Mayfield and other shorter QBs face once they get to the NFL.
Saints head coach Sean Payton was asked what it was like to be back in Minnesota so soon following the “Minneapolis Miracle,” which cost his team a spot in the NFC Championship game. The Super Bowl-winning head coach also offered his opinions on Bill Belichick and new Giants head coach Pat Shurmur.