HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Twenty flu-related deaths reported in a single week have brought Connecticut’s total for the current flu season to 52.
The state Department of Public Health released a weekly update on flu statistics Thursday reporting that the disease continues to be widespread in the state.
More than 1,000 people have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of the flu since August 27. Of the 52 people killed, 44 were over the age of 65.
MORE: What You Need To Know To Protect You & Your Kids From The Flu
The department’s commissioner, Dr. Raul Pino, says the peak of flu season is still several weeks away and there is still time to get a flu shot. He says it takes two weeks for the shot to become effective, so he advises getting one as soon as possible.
New Jersey reported the death of a 4-year-old girl this week.
New York has also had one pediatric death.
Emergency room visits and hospitalizations are surging.
The CDC has determined the vaccine to be only 17 percent effective, but CBS medical contributor Dr. Tara Narulla says having some protection is better than having nothing.
“It can decrease the severity of the symptoms, it can decrease your risk of complications and it can also protect you against the other strains — Influenza B and H1N1,” Narulla said.
Hospitals are beginning to take precautions. In New Jersey, Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals are not allowing visitors under the age of 12.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)