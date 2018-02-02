CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Flu, Marla Diamond

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Twenty flu-related deaths reported in a single week have brought Connecticut’s total for the current flu season to 52.

The state Department of Public Health released a weekly update on flu statistics Thursday reporting that the disease continues to be widespread in the state.

More than 1,000 people have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of the flu since August 27. Of the 52 people killed, 44 were over the age of 65.

MORE: What You Need To Know To Protect You & Your Kids From The Flu

The department’s commissioner, Dr. Raul Pino, says the peak of flu season is still several weeks away and there is still time to get a flu shot. He says it takes two weeks for the shot to become effective, so he advises getting one as soon as possible.

New Jersey reported the death of a 4-year-old girl this week.

New York has also had one pediatric death.

Emergency room visits and hospitalizations are surging.

The CDC has determined the vaccine to be only 17 percent effective, but CBS medical contributor Dr. Tara Narulla says having some protection is better than having nothing.

“It can decrease the severity of the symptoms, it can decrease your risk of complications and it can also protect you against the other strains — Influenza B and H1N1,” Narulla said.

Hospitals are beginning to take precautions. In New Jersey, Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals are not allowing visitors under the age of 12.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch