CHARLOTTE, Mich. (CBSNewYork) — The father of three victims of Larry Nassar tried to attack the disgraced former gymnastics doctor in a Michigan courtroom Friday.

Before lunging at Nassar, Randall Margraves asked the judge, “I would ask you to as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon.”

WATCH: The father of victims of ex-USA Gymnastic doctor Larry Nassar lunges at Nassar in court after saying to judge, “I would ask you to as part of the sentencing to grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon.” https://t.co/KltZISbi1m pic.twitter.com/Am0N4gZzsT — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 2, 2018

When the judge said no, he asked for one minute and when he was denied that he rushed at Nassar.

The father was tackled by security and taken away in cuffs.

Nassar was also escorted out of the courtroom.

Last week, Nassar was confronted by more than 150 women and girls about his abuse. He was then sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

The latest sentencing hearing began Wednesday and focuses on Nassar’s assaults at the Lansing-area gymnastics club Twistars that was run by 2012 Olympic coach John Geddert.

Nassar will have to finish his 60-year sentence in federal prison for admitting to possessing child pornography before he begins the sentences in the state cases.