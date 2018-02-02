CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Hampton Bays, Jennifer McLogan, Local TV, Southampton

HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A school war is brewing in the Hamptons.

Are families illegally living year round in transient hotels, and sending their children to school tax-free?

The Hampton Bays School District is demanding millions in compensation.

Because of its prime location — bays, inlets, canals, and ocean — Hampton Bays long served the summer tourist crowds, but many of its motels and hotels are struggling in the off season and beyond now renting rooms to families during the school year.

“We are living in a house, but other friends, they are in a bad situation right now,” Tony Brenes said.

He said his friends are in hotels and motels, and sending their kids to school.

The Hampton Bays school district — in an unusual turn of events — has filed a notice of claim against the town saying it wants $10-million from Southampton as compensation for educating children living in transient hotels.

“The properties have done damage to the Hampton Bays union-free school district in unrecovered pupil costs of over $10.5-million,” a document claims.

The notice also accuses local officials of failing to enforce the zoning code by permitting long-term residential use of transient hotels or motels.

“We will defend the town and the facts are entirely on our side,” Town Supervisor, Jay Schneiderman said.

The complaint is coming out of the blue. Property values have been steadily rising, and school enrollment is on the decline.

“Things are moving in the right direction in Hampton Bays, it is just sad that the school can’t see it. Instead of a pat on the back, we get a slap in the face,” Schneiderman said.

Some called the threatened lawsuit ‘veiled discrimination.’

“The kids at the school make dinners for us, Christmas, different times. You should see these schools, you should see what the kids do,” Linda Esposito said.

Others said they worry about taxes.

“I think it’s really selling the kids short if you’re not paying taxes to go toward the school,” one homeowner said.

The school’s claim is false, Schneiderman said. He said the town, aggressively enforcing its code, is doing more to revitalize the hamlet, so motels and hotels are viable and not home to drifters.

He said the goal is to create affordable housing east of the Shinnecock Canal while enforcing and revitalizing neighborhoods.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch