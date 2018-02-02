BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (CBSNewYork) — Le’Veon Bell isn’t saying he’d never play for the Jets. He’s just saying they’d have to pay him significantly more.

The Steelers running back on Friday doubled down on his comment that $60 million guaranteed would not be enough for the soon-to-be free agent to sign with Gang Green.

Talking to WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive,” Bell said it would take $100 million guaranteed for him to come to New York.

“That’s not personal against the Jets,” the three-time Pro Bowler said. “I want everybody to know that’s not personal with the Jets. It’s just like I need more if I’m going to play with the Jets because they ain’t got no quarterback.

“I got nothing against the Jets. The Jets were my favorite team growing up. Like, I used to love Curtis Martin. He was my guy. I watched him. He was my favorite player. He made me love the Jets. It’s nothing personal with the Jets.”

On Thursday, Bell responded to a Jets fan on Twitter who urged him to sign with the Jets saying they’d pay him $60 million in cash.”

🙄 that ain’t enough to come run with the Jets… https://t.co/R0Ockg5Leh — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) February 1, 2018

Bell’s response? “(T)hat ain’t enough to come run with the Jets.”

Bell has said he doesn’t want the Steelers to franchise-tag him. He added that he and Pittsburgh are closer in talks on a long-term contract than they were a year ago.