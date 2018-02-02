CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey say they’ve arrested a woman wanted in a string of burglaries targeting moms.

Brook Slade, 43, of Arizona, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Asbury Park after being spotted by a bank teller who recognized her from surveillance images posted to social media by police.

Police believe Slade is the wig-wearing woman caught on camera using stolen identifications to get money at several banks in Ocean County.

Those IDs were stolen from cars parked at places where moms go with their kids, authorities said.

“They would target either sports complexes, shopping centers. They would check vehicles – if they see a purse or a pocketbook in there, they would smash the glass,” said Detective Mark Bajaba.

She is charged with eluding, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and trespassing.

She was also issued a number of motor vehicle violations for reckless driving, driving without a license, two counts of failure to stop for a stop sign, fictitious plates, failure to signal and failure to maintain lane.

Authorities are trying to determine whether Slade is part of the larger Felony Lane gang which is known for stealing purses from parked cars.

