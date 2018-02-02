CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Marc Liverman, perth amboy, Sonia Rincon

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A child is dead and an adult is unaccounted for following an early morning fire in Perth Amboy, officials said.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Friday at a home on Commerce Street. Firefighters say eight people in the two-family home were able to get out on their own as first responders rushed to the scene.

Crews tried to make it inside, but by that time the building was fully involved.

“The firefighters made it into the building to the point where the fire flashed over on them,” said Perth Amboy Fire Chief Edward Mullen. “That means floor to ceiling involvement.”

Joanne Rascoe lives down the street and said the smoke filled the entire area. It was so bad that she couldn’t even stand outside.

“It’s sad,” she told CBS2’s Marc Liverman. “I don’t know why it happened.  It was shooting from everywhere.”

The search continues for at least one adult who police think was still inside the home at the time of the fire. But they won’t know for sure until they knock the building down.

“Just because of the unsafeness of that structure it has to come down,” said Perth Amboy Deputy Chief Larry Cattano. “So that’ll be an excavator taking it down piece by piece with the care for the investigation as well as the search.”

Other residents who escaped the blaze, including children, were taken to hospitals to be checked out, 1010 WINS’ Sonia Rincon reported. Officials say at least two firefighters were treated for minor burns.

Investigators are still looking into whether there were smoke detectors inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

