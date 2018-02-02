CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are looking for a suspect who they believe is behind more than a dozen robberies across Queens and Brooklyn.

In some cases, police say the suspect physically attacked his victims.

The most recent incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Gates Avenue and Central Avenue in Bushwick.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was walking home when police said the man came up to her and threatened her with a knife and then punched her in the face. He demanded her property, but then fled empty-handed.

In another incident around 9:30 a.m. last Wednesday, police said he followed a 70-year-old woman to her home in the area of Glenmore Avenue and 76th Street in Ozone Park.

Investigators say he pulled out a knife and told her, “I know you were at the bank, give me the money,” CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. He then took off with $100 in cash and $6,300 in jewelry.

Police say the suspect is in his early 20s, about 5’7″ tall and was last seen wearing black hooded jacket, backpack, blue jeans and red sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

