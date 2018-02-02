NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are looking for a suspect who they believe is behind more than a dozen robberies across Queens and Brooklyn.
In some cases, police say the suspect physically attacked his victims.
The most recent incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Gates Avenue and Central Avenue in Bushwick.
Police said a 37-year-old woman was walking home when police said the man came up to her and threatened her with a knife and then punched her in the face. He demanded her property, but then fled empty-handed.
In another incident around 9:30 a.m. last Wednesday, police said he followed a 70-year-old woman to her home in the area of Glenmore Avenue and 76th Street in Ozone Park.
Investigators say he pulled out a knife and told her, “I know you were at the bank, give me the money,” CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. He then took off with $100 in cash and $6,300 in jewelry.
Police say the suspect is in his early 20s, about 5’7″ tall and was last seen wearing black hooded jacket, backpack, blue jeans and red sneakers.
