Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist
It’s a bright, but bitter Saturday across the region! We’ll struggle to get to the freezing mark in the city, and the NW suburbs will only be in the 20s. Winds this afternoon won’t be as bad as early this morning, but a stiff breeze will still keep wind chills in the teens.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of our next system that arrives in time for those Super Bowl parties. It won’t be as cold overnight with temps dipping into the 20s.
Tomorrow is the milder, but wetter half of the weekend. A cloudy start will give way to precip by the afternoon. As of now, it looks like the majority of the area is an all rain event with temps climbing into the 40s. The exception will be the far NW suburbs, especially those higher elevations, where it starts as snow/mix. Even so, accumulations should be minor, in the 1-3″ range before any changeover.
Its a quick mover, clearing out overnight and we’ll wake up to brighter skies once again for Monday. Have a good one!