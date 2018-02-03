By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! What a cold start to the weekend it was with temps staying below freezing along with pretty gusty winds! On the bright side, we did have bright skies through the day. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a storm system that moves in tomorrow. It’ll be cold tonight with temps in the teens & 20s.
Tomorrow starts off cloudy and cold but temps in & around NYC will climb into the mid 40s! Things will be colder far north & west with temps stuck at or just below freezing. So while we get a chilly rain here tomorrow afternoon, some spots far north & west could get a few inches of wet snow. Fortunately, the storm will be outta here well before Monday’s early commute.
It’ll be a cold & breezy start to the workweek on Monday with temps stuck in the 30s…so keep the coats & gloves nearby. Have a great night!