NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was killed and two women were hurt after police say a drunk driver slammed into a vehicle in the Allerton section of the Bronx early Saturday morning.

Investigators say a 54-year-old driver of a black jeep was travelling northbound on Bronx Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he T-boned a Nissan Altima making a left turn onto Bronx Boulevard from Burke Avenue.

The collision drove the Nissan into another vehicle travelling southbound on Bronx Boulevard. The black jeep hit two parked cars before finally coming to a stop.

Authorities responded and pronounced the 31-year-old driver of the Nissan dead at the scene. His female passenger, as well as the driver of the vehicle traveling south on Bronx Boulevard were rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals/Jacobi. Their conditions weren’t immediately known, but authorities say they were expected to be alright.

The driver of the black jeep was taken to a local hospital after complaining of chest pains and was facing charges DWI charges Saturday afternoon.

