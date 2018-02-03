NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dozens of people stripped down to bathing suits and took part in the 18th annual Rockaway Polar Plunge event Saturday in Queens.
Waters temperatures were in the 30s, but that didn’t stop CBS2’s Dick Brennan.
This was his 13th time participating in the event, which raises money for people living with cystic fibrosis.
That includes covering the expenses of a second double-lung transplant for 21-year-old Annie McMahon, of Westchester County.
“The water feels like Mohammad Ali – boom right across the face,” Brennan said, before running back in for round two.
