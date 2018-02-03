NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello was in the Bronx Saturday, flanked by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at a rally intended to up the pressure on the federal government to do more to help the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria last year.
Rossello claimed whenever a hurricane comes and knocks out power to parts of the United States, the response is much different than what his beloved island has encountered.
“The energy grid is back up in a matter of days,” he said. “Maybe a week. In Puerto Rico it’s been four months.”
Rossello joined Governor Cuomo on stage to call on Congress to address the funding Puerto Rico needs “immediately and fully.”
Cuomo delivered a speech which leveled claims against the Trump administration that it does not care about Puerto Rico and as the crowd was in a fever pitch, committed that New York will fill in the gap.
“These are American citizens, these are our brothers and sisters, we are going to rebuild a Puerto Rico that has never been before,” he said Saturday at the rally in Hunts Point.
They’ve received more than enough already. No more.