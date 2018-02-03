NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A midday home invasion has neighbors shaken in Jamaica, Queens.
Police told 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius two men posing as utility workers – one armed with a handgun – forced their way into a home on 123rd Street.
The people inside were tied up, but it’s unclear if anything was stolen, police said.
Neighbor Lall Baldeo told Radzius the incident left him worried.
“That’s why I give them full cooperation, because it’s my neighborhood,” he said. “I live here.”
“You never know what can happen, you will be the next target,” neighbor Mohamed Imamudin added. “I mean, I’m very concerned about people coming, especially here – you don’t even know your neighbor.”