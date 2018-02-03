NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actress Rose McGowan has abruptly ended the book tour for her new memoir, “Brave.”

A transgender woman confronted McGowan during a book signing earlier this week at Barnes & Noble in Union Square, 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius reported.

I am canceling upcoming public appearances because I have given enough. I have given beauty, in return I was VERBALLY ASSAULTED for two full minutes @BNBuzz by an actor paid to verbally assault a woman who has been terrorized by your system. And no ONE in that room did anything — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 2, 2018

“Trans women are in men’s prisons,” the heckler shouted. “And what have you done for them?”

“What have you done for women?” McGowan countered.

BOOK TOUR CANCELLED — @rosemcgowan abruptly ended her book tour for her memoir "Brave" after she got heckled by a transgendered woman at @BNBuzz @BNUnionSquareNY that eventually escalated to profanity-laced exchange. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/t51jUSONoi — Darius Radzius (@DariusRadzius) February 3, 2018

The encounter went downhill from there, as the women exchanged more profanity, Radzius reported.

McGowan is one of the women accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape.

I would like an apology from the manager of the Union Square @BNUnionSquareNY and all security people, and the audience, who did nothing and let the paid verbal assault of an assaulted woman happen. Cool? — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) February 2, 2018

She claims the heckler was a paid disrupter and wants the bookstore to apologize.