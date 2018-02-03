NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actress Rose McGowan has abruptly ended the book tour for her new memoir, “Brave.”
A transgender woman confronted McGowan during a book signing earlier this week at Barnes & Noble in Union Square, 1010 WINS’ Darius Radzius reported.
“Trans women are in men’s prisons,” the heckler shouted. “And what have you done for them?”
“What have you done for women?” McGowan countered.
The encounter went downhill from there, as the women exchanged more profanity, Radzius reported.
McGowan is one of the women accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape.
She claims the heckler was a paid disrupter and wants the bookstore to apologize.